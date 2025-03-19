Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.2 days.

Qantas Airways Trading Down 1.7 %

Qantas Airways stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

