Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.2 days.
Qantas Airways Trading Down 1.7 %
Qantas Airways stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.
About Qantas Airways
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.