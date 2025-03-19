Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.21-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-$0.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,175. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $209.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

