Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Lakeside Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. 27,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 277,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S.

