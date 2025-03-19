Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $10.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 4,432,195 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYCEY. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 978,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

