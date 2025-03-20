48,446 Shares in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sky Harbour Group news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek purchased 152,486 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,323.50. This trade represents a 89.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sky Harbour Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKYH

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $864.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.74.

About Sky Harbour Group

(Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.