AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Profile

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

