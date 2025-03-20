AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $31.49.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.