Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $196,000 Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

