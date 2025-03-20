JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 749,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,234 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

