Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.19, but opened at $23.25. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 674,243 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.