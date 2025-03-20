Royce & Associates LP Acquires 120,226 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 561.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,226 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, insider Novelette Murray sold 7,938 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $269,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,706.76. The trade was a 17.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 5,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $176,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,526.40. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,658 shares of company stock worth $3,321,948. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.26. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $39.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

