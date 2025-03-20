Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $311,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,136.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

