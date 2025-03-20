Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $202,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

WH stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

