CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

