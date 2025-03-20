National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. National Bank has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 36.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 208,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 403,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 141,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1,207.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 64,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

