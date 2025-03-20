Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $72.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.27. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, B Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

