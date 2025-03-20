Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 17th

Darling Ingredients, NWTN, Mercer International, Nuvve, and Richardson Electronics are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce or heavily invest in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. These stocks allow investors to support environmentally sustainable practices while potentially capitalizing on the long-term growth driven by the global transition away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 490,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $48.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.25.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,969. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. 70,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. 186,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,956. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

