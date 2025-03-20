Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 869.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after buying an additional 2,616,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after buying an additional 1,332,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,563,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SMCI opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.