Signaturefd LLC Sells 464 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 204.2% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after buying an additional 125,654 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 261,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,905,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

