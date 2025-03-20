iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 120,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $109.07 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

