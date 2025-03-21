Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG opened at $1,359.90 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,333.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,594 shares of company stock worth $161,566,348 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

