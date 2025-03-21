Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,736,000 after buying an additional 469,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,961,000 after buying an additional 289,439 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after buying an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,390,000 after buying an additional 110,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

NYSE CARR opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

