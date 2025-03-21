DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,662,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after buying an additional 519,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $42,810,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DD opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

