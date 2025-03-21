Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $127.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 847.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

