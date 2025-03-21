Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $127.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 847.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.07.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
