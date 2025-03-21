Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 122,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $479.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.82. The company has a market capitalization of $302.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

