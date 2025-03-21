Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Luke Mader Acquires 20,095 Shares

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Luke Mader acquired 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.27 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of A$105,900.65 ($66,604.18).

Mader Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48.

Get Mader Group alerts:

Mader Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Mader Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

Featured Stories

