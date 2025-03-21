NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $244,169,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,008,000 after buying an additional 3,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after buying an additional 1,369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13,375.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after buying an additional 939,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

