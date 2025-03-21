Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX) Insider Buys A$26,405.96 in Stock

Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Shepherd acquired 614,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,405.96 ($16,607.52).
Prescient Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 17.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.19.
About Prescient Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prescient Therapeutics
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Prescient Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prescient Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.