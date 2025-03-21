Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX) Insider Buys A$26,405.96 in Stock

Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Shepherd acquired 614,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,405.96 ($16,607.52).

Prescient Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 17.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.19.

About Prescient Therapeutics

Prescient Therapeutics Limited, a clinical stage oncology company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of various cancers in Australia. Its lead drug candidate is PTX-200, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for HER2-negative breast cancer, Phase IB/2 clinical trial in relapsed and refractory AML, and Phase 1b in recurrent or persistent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and PTX-100, a RhoA inhibitor, for hematological and solid malignancies that focuses on cancers with Ras and RhoA mutations.

