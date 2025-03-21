Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $253.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -116.87 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

