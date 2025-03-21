Signaturefd LLC Acquires 12,890 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 163.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.