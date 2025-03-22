5,102 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,246,000 after acquiring an additional 236,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,907,000 after purchasing an additional 291,134 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,369,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $216.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.84 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.44.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

