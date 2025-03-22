6,279 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

