Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New $369,000 Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 290,066.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

