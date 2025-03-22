Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Monro by 30.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $17.20 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $515.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

