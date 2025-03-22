Xponance Inc. Buys 3,147 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,436. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

