Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,156,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

