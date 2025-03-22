Xponance Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.55.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $110.14.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,074.12. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

