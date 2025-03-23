E.Merge Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

