iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 million and a PE ratio of 26.08.

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Company Profile

The Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (STSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of approximately 100 US large-cap stocks screened based on various ESG indicators. The objective is to provide long-term growth by investing in companies with high ESG standards.

