iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.13.
iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 million and a PE ratio of 26.08.
iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Company Profile
The Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (STSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of approximately 100 US large-cap stocks screened based on various ESG indicators. The objective is to provide long-term growth by investing in companies with high ESG standards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.