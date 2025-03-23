Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 12,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 62,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

