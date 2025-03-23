Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

