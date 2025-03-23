Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Geodrill Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
