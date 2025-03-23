Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Shares Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.
