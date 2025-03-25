180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Given “Sell (E+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF opened at $1.11 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 2.20% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

