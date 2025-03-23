Sfmg LLC Acquires 351 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 11.1 %

IEFA opened at $77.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

