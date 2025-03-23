M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 451,577 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,577 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,004 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,443.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 307,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 303,952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

