Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 22nd

Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Amgen are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent ownership shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market medications and related healthcare products. Their performance is influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, patent dynamics, and market demand, making them a distinctive segment within the broader healthcare investment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.20. 349,778,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,614,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,284,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215,173. The company has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $839.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,957,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,962. The company has a market capitalization of $795.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $835.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $839.87.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,647,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,350. The company has a market capitalization of $370.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.73.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,994,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,453. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.02.

