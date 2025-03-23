TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 640 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $133.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.