TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total transaction of $114,171.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,804.48. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

