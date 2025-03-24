Analyzing Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) and Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) and Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and Reitar Logtech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $105.01 million 4.16 -$7.00 million ($0.33) -42.19 Reitar Logtech $372.54 million 0.53 $2.53 million N/A N/A

Reitar Logtech has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reitar Logtech 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boston Omaha and Reitar Logtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.43%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Reitar Logtech.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and Reitar Logtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha -9.73% -1.76% -1.38% Reitar Logtech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Reitar Logtech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems. It also offers asset management services for construction projects, including refrigerated storages and warehouses; and professional consultancy services for construction projects, such as renovation works, interior designs and modification works of commercial units, and residential or commercial redevelopment works. The company serves logistics property investors comprising investment funds and property owners; and logistics operators and direct users. Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

