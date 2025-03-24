Reviewing Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) & Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) and Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Femto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems 18.14% 28.69% 8.36% Femto Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $943.87 million 7.53 $168.91 million $3.81 42.39 Femto Technologies $1.02 million 1.03 -$13.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Commvault Systems and Femto Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Femto Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Commvault Systems and Femto Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 5 5 0 2.50 Femto Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Commvault Systems presently has a consensus price target of $156.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Given Commvault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Femto Technologies.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Femto Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Femto Technologies

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

